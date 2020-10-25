BEAVER DAM — Gerald Wayne Powers, 72, of Beaver Dam, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, of COVID-19 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 7, 1948, in Centertown, to the late Marvin “Woody” and Zelda Brown Grant and Ernest Oda Powers.
Gerald retired from TVA Paradise Fossil Plant, where he worked proudly as a boilermaker for 30 years. He was a member of the Boilermakers Union Local 40. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War era on the USS San Diego AFS-6. He was a member of the Welborn Lee Ashby American Legion Post. He was a proud alumnus of the Centertown Demons and Ohio County High School basketball teams. His hobbies included his chickens, Chicago Cubs baseball and the ever-important fireworks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charlie Grant and Sam Powers.
He is survived by his wife of just two-weeks shy of 50 years, Linda Owens Powers of Beaver Dam; daughter Shannon Powers of Frankfort; son Stephen Powers of Beaver Dam; son Jeffrey (Whitney) Powers of Beaver Dam; grandchildren Owen and Ava Powers of Beaver Dam; and brother Neil (Lora Mae) Grant of Hartford.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with burial at Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to service time Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
