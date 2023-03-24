CENTRAL CITY — Geraldine Brown Doss, 77, of Central City, died Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2023, at 6:10 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a homemaker and attended Green River Chapel.
Survivors: sons, Michael Doss, Martin Doss, Christopher Doss, Brandon Doss, and Jason Doss; sisters, Phyllis Noffsinger and Margaret Robinson; and brother, Carl Brown.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 25, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
