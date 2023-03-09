Geraldine Bryant McBrayer, 89, of Bowling Green, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. She was born Feb. 15, 1934, in Stanley to the late Charles and Mattie Bryant. She worked at General Electric for 12 years. Geraldine was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green and a former member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond McBrayer, and brother, Charles J. Bryant.
She is survived by a son, Kent McBrayer (Tracy) of Bowling Green; two granddaughters, Anne Claire Duvall (Jay Thomas) and Ashton Caroline McBrayer, both of Bowling Green; two great-grandchildren, Adleigh Catherine Cook and Anderson McBrayer Cook; and a sister, Emogene Crowe.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mary Kendall Adoption Program, 201 Phillips Court, Owensboro, KY 42303.
