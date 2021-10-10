HENDERSON — Geraldine Faye “Jerri” Williams, 78, of Henderson, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Sept. 14, 1943, in Owensboro to the late Clayton Gilman and Minnie Catherine McCarthy Williams. Jerri had previously been employed as a security guard at Accuride Corp. in Henderson and was retired from Bristol Myers Squibb. Jerri was a hard-working woman who took pride in everything she did. She loved owning and racing thoroughbred horses and especially loved her two daughters, sons-in-law, four grandsons and her dog, Franni. A true patriot, she loved her country and the men and women who serve our country in the Armed Forces.
Jerri was also preceded in death by her best friend, lifelong companion, and the love of her life, George Allen Estes; and her sister, Virginia K. “Gina” Williams.
Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Mitzi Hall Sumner (and the late Terry Sumner) of Henderson and Jessica Cooper Lanham and husband Lee of Reynolds Station; four grandsons, Lucas Sumner, Clayton Lanham (Meital), Noah Lanham and Jacob Lanham; a brother, Clark “Bub” Williams; and a sister, Carolyn Hunter (Bob), all of Owensboro; and several nieces.
The family plans to have a private celebration of life service at a later date.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented