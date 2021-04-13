Geraldine G. Massie, 88, of Philpot, passed away April 10, 2021, at her home. She was born June 7, 1932, in Perry County, to the late Verda and Lucy Duff Grigsby. Geraldine enjoyed gardening, sewing, and quilting. She loved spoiling her grandbabies and cooking Sunday dinner for her family gatherings. Geraldine loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a lifetime member of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Glenn Grigsby, Jessie Grigsby, Denver Grigsby, Dixie Westerfield, and Johnny Grigsby; grandson, Casey Mercer; and son-in-law, Larry Mercer.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Everett Massie; six children, Debby Mercer, Steve Massie (Penny), Sharon Boarman (Leon), Karen Shelton (Roddie), Pam Evans (Onis), and Tom Massie; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Jeanette Lambrich (Larry); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with Bro. Merrick from Shepherdsville officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Puzzle Pieces, 2401 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
