Geraldine “Gerri” K. Whittaker, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2022. She was born July 2, 1928, in McLean County to the late Edgar and Lillian Warren King. Gerri worked for Mercy Hospital / Owensboro Health in billing for more than 35 years before retiring. She also worked at Macy’s department store, spent time as a poll worker on election days, and enjoyed volunteering at the RiverPark Center. Gerri was also a huge UK basketball fan.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Hugh L. Whittaker, and a sister, Cordelia “Corky” Jackson.
Gerri is survived by her six children, Terri Alexander of Wylie, Texas, Hugh “Randy” Whittaker (Rachael) of Owensboro, Judy Fowler (Tom) of Kansas City, Missouri, Debi Whittaker of Owensboro, Carol Ward (Roger) of Wylie, Texas, and Christi Moore (Jimmy) of Calhoun; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Anna Jean Voegli (Jacques) of Franklin, Tennessee.
The funeral service for Gerri will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Adam Bridgeman officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Gerri Whittaker may be left at www.glenncares.com.
