Geraldine “Gerri” Payne Hearld, 84, of Owensboro, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born Dec. 18, 1934, in Owensboro to the late Arthur and Georgia Roach Hayden, Gerri graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School and proceeded to get her LPN degree and was employed at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital from which she retired. Gerri was a devout Catholic and faithful and active member of SS. Joseph and Paul Parish. She married Lee Roy Payne in 1956 and raised a family of eight children. Being a compassionate person, Gerri continued to volunteer at the hospital after retirement. She loved her family and enjoyed playing card games and dancing.
In addition to her parents, Gerri also was preceded in death by both of her husbands, Lee Roy Payne in 2000 and Floyd Hearld in 2014; daughters Lisa Kay Gibson and Vicki Ann Payne; granddaughter Amy Renee Boyken; great-children Caleb Dean Boyken and Landon Coleman Boyken; and a brother, Arthur Hayden Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sandra Boyken (Bill), Mike Payne (Cathy), Greg Payne (Lisa), David Payne (Beth), Brad Payne (Sherri) and Shawn Payne (Andrea); a son-in-law, Bill Gibson; 13 grandchildren, Scott (Katie), Chris (Katie), Sarah (Tyler), Kasey, Eric, Jason, Jacob (Emily), David Glenn (Ariel), Cassie (J.T.), Blake, Holly, Luke and Adam; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Payne; brothers Jim Hayden, Richard Hayden (Kathy) and Henry Hayden (Bernadette); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Gerri Payne Hearld will be 3 p.m. Friday at SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m. and Friday from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Gerri Payne Hearld may be left at www.glenncares.com
