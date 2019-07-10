Geraldine Kinison, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Daviess County on July 11, 1927, to the late Gilbert Carden and Lorene Waltrip Carden. Geraldine was of the Baptist faith and retired from The Cigar Factory.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Clyde Gootee; son Robert Goatee; her daughter, Carla (Larry) Brooks, and her grandsons, Randy O'Bryan and Chris Gootee.
Geraldine is survived by her husband, Paul Kinison; her children, Kenneth (Melinda) Goatee, Nancy (Terry) Modl, Geatia (Vince Montgomery) Peak, John (Lee) Goatee, Clara (Mike) Beeler, Amy (Mike) Doty and Aubrey (Janine) Goatee; 28 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Immanuel Baptist Church with Brother Terry Modl officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Immanuel Baptist Church, 3106 Kentucky 54, Owensboro, KY 42303.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Immanuel Baptist Church, 3106 Kentucky 54, Owensboro, KY 42303.
