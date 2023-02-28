CENTRAL CITY — Geraldine Smith, 73, of Central City, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by her family. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: children, Jessey (Cecelia) Mofield, Robert Mofield, Charline (Billy) Stanley, Darline (Troy) Bullock, Ed Mofield, Stacy Flener, Dalleta (Will) Cato, and Shellina Geary.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Hope Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the OHRH Critical Care Staff for their excellent care.
