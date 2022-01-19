Geraldine Whitaker Hyde, 69, of Owensboro, passed away January 17, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born October 12, 1952, in Daviess County to the late Paul Ray Whitaker and Eva Christine. Geraldine loved to sing karaoke at the Bowl-A-Drome, where she worked as a bartender. She also enjoyed playing bingo and cooking. But, most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and cherished the time that she got to spend with them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Johnny Franklin Bratcher; and her second husband, Clay Hyde.
She is survived by her children, Kirk Patrick Harrison, Jeffery Wayne Harrison, Pamela Gail Presson, and Johnny Franklin Harrison; her brothers, Paul Ray Whitaker II, Larry David Whitaker, and Thomas Dwayne Carter; sisters, Judith Ann “Judy” King, and Brenda Sue Griffin; 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and a large and loving extended family.
Services will be private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Commented