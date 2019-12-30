Gernie Eldridge, 68, of Whitesville passed away suddenly Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his residence with loved ones by his side. Born Jan. 17, 1951, in Boyd County to the late Ambris and Claria Keeton Eldridge, Gernie was an easy-going and generous man who was always ready to help others. His small stature made him an excellent welder who could work in confined spaces. He was employed and retired from the Boilermakers Union, local 40 and had worked in all 48 of the continental states. He and his wife loved to travel and they would hook up their camper and stay in campgrounds all over the country as Gernie worked on jobs. He enjoyed nothing more than playing his guitar, listening to bluegrass music on his back porch, and sipping on a cold beer. Gernie was also blessed with 10 grandchildren whom he thoroughly loved.
Mr. Eldridge also was preceded in death by his wife, Crocia Eldridge in 2014; and his twin brother, Ernie Eldridge.
Those left to cherish his memory include his six children, Gary Lee Eldridge, Rebecca McKinney (Joe), Sherri Kessinger, Brenda Basham (Shelby), Sandra Eades (Tom), Becky Sapp; brother, Clemet Eldridge (Pam); 10 grandchildren, Ashton, Shelby, Jalene, Sam, Cayden, Kayla, Alyshia, Abby, Cierra, and Brandon; and two great-grandchildren, Mahiree and Josie.
The funeral service for Gernie Eldridge will be Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family of Gernie Eldridge may be left at www.glenncares.com.
