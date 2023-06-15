HAWESVILLE — Gerry Wayne Wilson, 69, of Lewisport, went to be with his Lord and Savior suddenly Monday, June 12, 2023, in Lewisport. Gerry was born Aug. 13, 1953, in Owensboro to the late Norbie and Florence Bolen Wilson.
Gerry was known for his kindness, generosity, smile, jokes, and love for his family. He worked at Century Aluminum for 32 years and retired in 2009, but he lived his best life driving semis for S & J Emmick Farms. He was a hard-working man and managed to always have time for a prank or joke to bring a smile to all those around him. Gerry had a particular fondness for sweets, buying treats for his great-nephews and nieces, and loving on dogs. He leaves a big hole in this world and touched so many with his servant’s heart and hardworking integrity.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Wilson.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Shirlene Johnston Wilson; two daughters, Amy Stanley and Jamie (Bill) Zambrano; grandchildren, Aaron Stanley, Hunter Stanley, Hannah Zambrano, Grace Zambrano, Cheyenne Stanley, and Sierra Stanley; brothers, Larry (Shelia) Wilson, Kenny (Pam) Wilson, and Ronnie (Janine) Wilson; sister-in-law, Sandy Wilson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was truly blessed.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. A private burial will be held at a later date. Gerry’s family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for Gerry’s family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
