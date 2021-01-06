Gertie Atherton Knott, 84, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Wellington Parc in Owensboro. She was born Aug. 4, 1936, to the late Ollie and Adena Bell Atherton. She was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church, where she was active in many areas of church life. She graduated from Utica High School in 1955. She was involved in Girl Scout work, Potpourri Garden Club and Homespun Homemakers Club. Gertie loved playing golf and bridge, spending winters in Florida, and being a great mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor and friend to all.
In addition to her parents, Gertie was also preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Dennis “Allie” Knott, in 1993; grandson Stetson Mills in 2019; a sister, Anna Belle Dunn; and four brothers, Clarence Atherton, Horace “Toad” Atherton, Hilton Atherton and Guy “Wimpy” Atherton.
Survivors include a son, Michael (Lisa) Knott of Owensboro; two daughters, Jane Leer (Bob) of Paris, Kentucky, and Joy (Tom) Mills of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Kolby (Rachel) Knott of Owensboro, Kristin (Brandon) Thompson of Owensboro, Allison (Nick) Miller of Florence, Alex Leer of Asheville, North Carolina, Madison Mills of Clarksville, Indiana, and Mason Mills of Clarksville, Indiana; great-grandchildren Everly Knott and Lillian Knott, both of Owensboro, Atley Thompson of Owensboro and Kynlee Miller, Larkin Miller and Sutton Miller, all of Florence; and a brother, J.M. (Doris) Atherton of Calhoun.
Private services will be for immediate family only on Thursday at Rosehill Cemetery. Burial to follow. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Wellington Parc for their excellent care.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Alzheimer’s Association, Suite 401, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Louisville, KY 40205 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40502.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
