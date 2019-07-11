Gertrude Lucille Freeman, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 5, 1928, in Graves County to the late Luther G. and Irene Crowell Portis. Gertrude was a homemaker and a member of Owensboro Christian Church where she was involved in a Bible study group. She enjoyed her part-time job working at Grandy's, was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved all animals. She also was preceded in death by a sister, Deloris Henderson in 2013; and a brother, Bill Portis in 2017.
Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Delmar Freeman; two daughters, Vickie Lanham of Owensboro and Brenda Elliott and husband Toby of Evansville; a son, John Freeman and wife Magen of Owensboro; five grandchildren, David Elliott, Calvin Elliott, Kelly Rexing, Danny Mayton and Michael Mayton; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The service for Gertrude Lucille Freeman will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences for the family of Gertrude Lucille Freeman can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
