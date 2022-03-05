BEAVER DAM — Gertrude M. “Trudy” Stewart, 73, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Centertown on April 15, 1948 to the late Everett and Minnie Tyro Addington.
Trudy worked as a legal secretary for 32 years, at Walmart for 10 years, and also spent several years in banking at Kentucky Trust Bank.
She was devoted to her family and adored her two grandsons. She enjoyed cooking, especially making her wonderful homemade biscuits. She loved to go shopping, work on her flowers, and spend time with her family. She was always ready for the next trip or adventure that may come.
Aside from her parents, Trudy was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Addington, and a half-sister, Myrl Maddox.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronald Stewart; one daughter, Karen (Dan) Goedde; sisters, Mary Sorrels, Golda (Roland) Smith, and Sharon (Robert) Sappenfield; one half-sister, Glayds Burgess; granchildren, Ethan Glenn and Jack Glenn; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 7th, 2022 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. John Cashion and Bro. Glenn Armstrong officiating. Burial will be at Sunnyside Cemetery immediately following the service. Friends may visit with the family from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 6th, 2022 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy are made to Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be left at www.bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
