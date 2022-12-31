Gertrude “Pal” Fitzhugh, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 2, 1933, in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Elbert Lee Mortimore and Anna Mary Broughton Mortimore. Pal graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore, Maryland. While in Baltimore she worked in banking, for the FBI, and at the Department of the Army. She was a legal secretary for Ben Hawes Jr. in Owensboro.
She was a longtime active member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Pal also enjoyed spending time reading. Most of all she loved traveling and spending time with her children and their families.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Rose Drexel.
Pal is survived by her husband of 69 years, Jim Fitzhugh; a son, Dr. David L. Fitzhugh of Plano, Texas; four daughters, Patricia Ann Fitzhugh of Lake Worth, Florida, Sandra (David) Conley of Cumming, Georgia, Amy (Joe) Rymer of Nashville, Tennessee, and Leanne (Steve) Payne of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Ashlee (Andy) Veit, Alison (Colt) Huggins, Meaghan (Chris) Stranix, Courtney Rymer, Jimmy (Marla) Conley, Kendall Payne, and Mason Payne; and nine great-grandchildren, Louise and Conley Veit, Evy and JJ Stranix, Wesson, Lani Grace, and Lawson Huggins, Murphy and Myers Conley.
The Funeral Mass for Pal will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, with Father Jamie Dennis officiating. Burial to follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Memories and condolences for the family of Pal may be left at www.glenncares.com.
