Gertrude “Trudy” Wimsatt, 101, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation. She was born June 18, 1921, in Daviess County to the late Rushing Ellis and Mary Lois Mitchell Wellman. Trudy graduated from Daviess County High School in 1938. She was employed at General Electric and then as a receptionist for several doctors’ offices here in Owensboro. Trudy enjoyed traveling, shopping, and reading. She was very involved at First Christian Church, had many friends throughout her long life, and was very family oriented.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Louise Wellman Nation, James Newton Wellman, Elizabeth Genevieve Wellman Arnold, Kenneth Eugene Wellman, and Robert Ellis Wellman.
Trudy is survived by her husband of 77 years, James Leonard Wimsatt, and many generations of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Trudy will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Chris Michael officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Christian Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Trudy Wimsatt may be left at www.glenncares.com.
