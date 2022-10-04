Gervase (Gerry) Anthony Trautner, 88, departed this Earthly existence Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Gerry was born June 12, 1934, in Eden, South Dakota to the late Edward and Evelyn Trautner. His school years were spent in Burlington, Iowa, where he made a name for himself playing basketball for Burlington Catholic High School. Gerry was a United States Air Force veteran, followed by a career in the Air National Guard. Following his retirement, he was employed as a flight instructor for Lear Siegler. Gerry was well known for his quick wit, his strong opinions, and his unending generosity for those causes he believed in.
He was preceded in death by his three sons, Kirk, Mark, and Keith; both parents; three brothers; one sister; as well as his ex-wife, Barbara.
Those mourning his departure include Patricia Oltman, his best friend and companion; two daughters, Suzanne Wilhelm and Christene Trautner (Aaron Vacin); two grandsons, Anthony and Christopher Wilhelm, all of Lincoln, Nebraska; two sisters, Bonnie Buck of Washington, Iowa and Connie Trautner of Burlington, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date in Burlington, Iowa.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented