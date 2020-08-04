Giana (Gia) Kathleen Plumeri, 3 years old, of Owensboro, went home peacefully to Heaven on Aug. 1, 2020, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
She was born on June 5, 2017, to Dominic Plumeri and Larissa Sampson.
Gia was proceeded in death by her great grandmother, Larissa Lewis; and grandfather, Thomas Plumeri.
Gia will be forever remembered and loved by her mother, Larissa; brothers, Ayden and Jaxon Sampson; sister, Layla Sampson; her dad, Dominic; sister, Niya Plumeri; grandparents, Kathy Lewis, Zelma Harris, Jimmie Byrd, Stacy Plumeri; great-grandmother, Grace Wright; special aunt, Vicki Dietz; special cousin, Gina Plumeri-Wessel and a host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Despite her few precious years on Earth, she deeply touched the hearts of those who knew her. Gia was such a little girl but her personality was so big in spite of her battle with leukemia. She was happy, beautiful, strong, and determined. Gia will forever be remembered by her love for food, princesses, animals, tutus, and Jesus. She loved him and knew that he loved her too.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
All those who wish to honor and remember Gia in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Norton Children’s Hospital.
