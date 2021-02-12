HAWESVILLE — Gideon F. “Gid” Robbins, 78, of Hawesville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Breckinridge County on Oct. 3, 1942, to the late Leighton and Mary E. Jolly Robbins. Gid was retired from Domtar and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid sports fan, loved quail hunting and enjoyed all his grandchildren and watching them play ball.
Gid was preceded in death by three siblings, Ruby Bozarth, Wilma Bickmeir and Gayle Rucker.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly Powers Robbins; daughter Amy (Shane) Lambert; sons Richard Robbins, Timmy Robbins and Kevin (Shannon) Robbins; nine grandchildren; and siblings Judy Stewart, Margaret Morgan, Lou Barclay and Billy Robbins; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Blackford Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Gid’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
