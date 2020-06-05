HENDERSON — Gilbert Allen Phillips, 88, of Henderson, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home. He was born in Allen County, Kentucky, on Oct. 4, 1931, to Herschel Edward and Mae Allen Phillips. Gilbert graduated from Franklin-Simpson High School and was the co-captain of the football team his senior year. He went on to attend WKU and Eastern Kentucky University. Gilbert served in the United States Navy as 2nd Class Petty Officer. In Korea, he was awarded six combat ribbons with two Silver Stars and the Unit Presidential Citation and served in an Amphibious Assault Group, Pacific Fleet. He served 17 years with K.S.P., with 7 1/2 of those years as a sergeant. Gilbert was awarded the Kentucky State Police Medal for bravery. At one point, Gilbert was the first awarded for shooting a perfect score in an FBI combat pistol match, which may or may not still hold to this day.
Along with his parents, Gilbert was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Hundley Phillips.
Gilbert is survived by his children, Bonnie (Tony) Drury of Henderson, Stoney (Laura) Phillips of Brownsville, Jama Statts and Jeff (Stacy) Benningfield, both of Owensboro; and his grandchildren, Justina Drury and Christopher Phillips.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sorgho Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Gilbert Allen Phillips and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
