CENTERTOWN — Gilbert B. “Jiggs” Hardin, 97, passed away at his home Sunday, Aug. 08, 2021. He was born in Centertown on Aug. 6, 1924, son of the late Argo and Uva Bishop Hardin.
Jiggs served during WWII in the U.S. Army and worked at LTV Steel.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Hardin; second wife Lillian Hardin; brother, Gerald Hardin; sister, Lena Mae Casey.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda Stepp (Thomas); brother, Avie Hardin; sister, Benita Bowlds; three grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren and 9 step-great grandchildren; three stepchildren who he loved like his own, Gary Hocker, Vona Storms and Janey Pierce; numerous nieces and nephews; two special nephews, Alan Hart and Dan Hardin.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Centertown Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ohio County Honor Guard will provide last rites at the cemetery.
