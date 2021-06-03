Gilbert Earl Mitchell, 82, of Owensboro passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, surrounded by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Earl & Martha Louis Hardy Mitchell; son, Joseph “Jody” Franklin Mitchell in 2020; and a brother, Gene Mitchell in 2011.
Earl is survived by three children, Gilbert Earl Mitchell Jr. of Owensboro, Regina (David) Royal of Philpot, and David (Sondra) Mitchell of Tell City, IN; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, JoAnn (Jerry) Fulton of Owensboro; sister-in-law, Kim Mitchell of Owensboro; stepson, Larry King of Owensboro; nephew, Beau (Laura Beth) Mitchell of Owensboro; a special thanks to his good friends, John & Lee Goatee of Owensboro, you were there when he needed you.
Earl was an antique car and IH tractor enthusiast, attending many shows with his collections. He looked forward to his weekly card games with his buddies and sharing breakfast with his friends at Dolores.
He was the owner and operator of Cultured Marble from 1991-2003, a member of the Homebuilder Association, was very active in the Daviess County Lions Club where he served as Fair Chairman in 1996. After retirement he enjoyed a variety of jobs from working in an antique car museum to courtesy driver at Don Moore. He did it his way and tried to enjoy every minute of his life. Earl will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
