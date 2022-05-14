HARDINSBURG — Gilbert Frank, 84, of Harned died May 11, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was President of West Point Bank and retired in 2002. He is a member of Garfield Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Beverly Frank; son, Eddie Frank; daughter, Christy Tucker; and sisters, Anna Louise Haynes, Nancy Mingus, and Linda Lucas.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Locust Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Locust Hill Cemetery.
