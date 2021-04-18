Gilbert Franklin “Nick” Nicholson Sr., 81, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Masontown, West Virginia, to the late Thornton and Blanche Smith Nicholson.
Nick spent many years keeping himself busy, he was retired from the U.S. Navy, serving for 20 years, becoming a chief petty officer and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He then worked as a machinist in the coal wash department for TVA for 18 years, a millwright for eight years after that and still found time to work for Reid’s Orchard delivering for 45 years. Nick was a member of the NRA, Millwrights Local Union #1076 and the Fleet Reserve. He also had recently been attending Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was anticipating his first attendance in the opening of their new sanctuary in over a century.
In his spare time from working, he enjoyed hunting with his son, Duane, watching the New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers, UK basketball, KWC basketball, Jeopardy and old Westerns. Nick also found pleasure in gathering pecans, collecting coins and playing Sudoku.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Frank Nicholson; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Nick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jane Sovko Nicholson; a son, Duane (Michelle Hays) Nicholson; two daughters, Kim “Kooks” (John Emberton) Nicholson and Tracey “Boomer” Kimbley, all of Owensboro; Kelsey Mae Dillon, whom he raised like a daughter; a sister, Rosie Paynter of Zanesville, Ohio; seven grandchildren with special mention, Melissa (Jeffery), Megan (Ryan), Zachary and Logan; seven great-grandchildren, Summer, Kelsey, Hunter, Tyler, Aiden, Lily Ann and Ethan; special family in Ohio, Bob, Kara and Sara Turner, also Brad, Tammy, Bradley and Casey Turner and Kyle; several nieces and nephews; and his favorite four-legged friends, his dog, Ziggy, and cat Zoey.
This will be a delayed service due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The memorial service for Nick Nicholson, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial previously took place in April 2020 at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The number of those attending the visitation and memorial service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and memorial service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Warrior 180 Foundation at www.warrior180.org.
Memories and condolences for the family of Nick Nicholson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
