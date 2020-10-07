Gilbert Lee Wilson, 60, of Owensboro, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020, at Twin Rivers. Born Dec. 6, 1959, in Owensboro, he was the son of Dorothy Felty McFadden and the late Jerry Lee Wilson. Gilbert loved outdoors and farming. He was a member of Stanley Baptist Church since he was 10 years old. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brothers Jackie Glenn and Jerry Duval Wilson.
Surviving are his mother, Dorothy Felty McFadden; brothers Joshua and Jeremiah McFadden, all of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews, which he loved dearly.
A special thank-you to all who cared for and loved Gilbert, especially Twin Rivers and Fern Terrace Lodge.
Services will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation.
