LIVERMORE — Gilbert M. Barnett, 69, of Livermore died Friday, July 8, 2022, at his home in Livermore. Gilbert formerly worked at Commonwealth Aluminum and operated Dreamscape Lawncare before entering the ministry. He served as pastor for several Baptist churches throughout Kentucky and Indiana.
Survivors: wife, Donna Barnett; daughters, Tracy Tungate (Shawn) and Heather Murphree (Cory); son, Robert M. Barnett; mother, Shirley June Barnett; and sisters, Debra Hobgood (Darrol), Tamra Burns (Lewis), and Rachel Ellis (Kevin).
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the pavilion at the Livermore R.V. Park. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the R.V. Park.
Muster Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Gilbert M. Barnett, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
