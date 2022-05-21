Gilbert R. Collins, 85, of Owensboro, passed away May 19, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 17, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Charles and Dorothy Bruce Collins. Gilbert retired from Whirlpool.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings.
He is survived by three sons, Michael Collins (Deborah), Tony Collins, and Ricky Collins; one daughter, Debra Darlene Hill (and the late Tony); 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 12 siblings.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
