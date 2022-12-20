HAWESVILLE — Gilbert R. Poole, 73, of Hawesville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 24, 1949, in Breckinridge County to the late Charles and Bertha Frank Poole. Gilbert worked for Browns Used Cars for several years and also worked at AutoZone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bertha; siblings, Steve Poole, Daniel Poole, Charles Poole, Jr., and Wanda Patterson; and grandson, Dustin Poole.
Survivors include his sons, David (Gayle) Poole and Darrell (Donita) Poole; siblings, Linda (Gilbert) Coon, Ann Clanton, Berta Mitts, and L.H. Poole; grandchildren, Devin, Dale, Jordan, and Breanna; great-grandchild, Drew; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
