Gilda Roberts Decker, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021. She was born Feb. 1, 1927, in Daviess County. Gilda retired from Canteen of Owensboro and was of the Baptist Faith. At 94, Gilda lived independently and enjoyed both cooking for others and watching her bird feeders.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burris and Harry Roberts of Maceo; her husband, James Earl Decker (d. 1998); her identical twin sister, Gladys Nuckols; and other siblings, Louise Jarvis, C.W. Roberts and Mona Hay; as well as her only child, James William Decker (d. 2020).
She is survived by four grandchildren, LaTina (Gregor) McIntosh, James W. Decker II (Traci), Keegan J. Decker (Cassie) and David D. Decker (Kasi); and seven great-grandchildren, Laurana and Audrey McIntosh, Aidan, Jaxon, and Lincoln Wise, Noah Holcomb and Daisy Ann Decker; her son Jim’s longtime companion, Terry Keller, all from Owensboro; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
“Growing Old Ain’t for Sissies ---- Jim Decker
You know you’re getting older,
It happens overnight,
When all your childhood pictures,
Are faded black and white.
Instead of breaking hearts,
You’re only breaking hips and wind,
Growing old ain’t for sissies, and that’s the truth my friend.
Growing old ain’t for sissies,
I used to dance the night away,
Turning flips, doing splits,
Now I, can hardly cross my legs.
All your life you’ve done your best,
Even when the times were tough,
I’ll tell you friend, life ain’t easy
Sometimes the road gets mighty rough.
And growing old ain’t for sissies,
Your memory’s the first thing to go,
You’re losing hair, everywhere,
And it’s growing, where it never used to grow.
I can’t believe, I’ve lived this long,
Life’s been good to me,
Looking at my golden years, I can finally see,
That growing old ain’t for sissies,
Life gets harder every day,
You can’t do the things you used to,
You can’t believe, how time has slipped away.”
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made in the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky or your favorite charity.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
