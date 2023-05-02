Gina A. Bolen, 44, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro May 7, 1978, to the late Charles R. and Kathy Ann Powers Bolen. Gina was a member of Hawesville Baptist Church and a 1997 graduate of Hancock County High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Kathy Bolen, and grandparents, Edward Powers and Charles and Ruby Bolen.
Gina is survived by her children, Kaecha Thomas and Cameron Thomas; grandson, Antonio Thomas; grandmother, Eloise Edwards; brother, Jason (Traci) Bolen; half-sister, Kim Colbert; aunts and uncles, Linda Young, Dallas Powers, Sandy Ohm, Sherron Newlin, Pam Culp, and Harvey Bolen; along with many cousins.
Service: Noon Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
