Gina Lee “Jenny” Smith Autry, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at home. She was born Oct. 2, 1954, in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Lester and Doris (Autry) Smith.
Jenny was a member of the Horse Branch Church of God. She was known for her kindness and was liked by everyone she met. Jenny was a jokester and always enjoyed playing jokes on people. She enjoyed visiting Gatlinburg, Tennessee and eating out.
She is survived by her daughters, Misti (Jeff) and Michelle; three grandchildren, Ronnie, Hannah, and Baylee; and two sisters, Mary (Maurice) Young and Pat (Ron) Rubrecht.
The funeral service will be noon Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
