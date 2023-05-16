Gina Louise Brown Harrison, 63, went to Heaven Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital surrounded by family. Born to the late Robert Brown, Jr. and Joyce Hunt Brown July 18, 1959, she was a graduate of the Daviess County High School Class of ‘77, which is a close-knit group to this day. In 1979, she married John Richard Harrison, Jr. They were committed to one another for 42 years until he went to meet the Lord Nov. 25, 2021. They were the proud parents of three children, Jonathan (Kristi), Jason (Katy), and Jana Montgomery (Eric), and five grandchildren that they loved deeply, Olive, Ellie, Jay, Eva, and Cora.
She was a stay-at-home mom for her children during their early years before becoming a caregiver for Lauren Emmick, a role she took a great deal of pride and joy in. She loved Lauren as a daughter and considered the entire Emmick family one of the greatest blessings in her life.
Gina was a fierce follower of Jesus Christ, and rarely let an opportunity pass where she didn’t tell the people near her that God loved them. She never met a stranger and had an adventurous spirit, often traveling to visit her daughter who lived for a few years in Brooklyn, New York and London, England. She and John were members of Bellevue Baptist Church for decades and were a part of a very strong community of believers there.
Gina enjoyed gardening, seashell hunting, mud larking, fishing, watching her children and grandchildren in sports and activities, and starting her day on the back porch with her daily devotional and Bible time. She was an inspiration and encouragement to many and will be greatly missed. Those who were with her in her final days were able to witness the beauty and peacefulness Gina possessed as she confidently entered God’s embrace without fear.
A joint memorial service for Gina and her husband, John, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Bellevue Baptist Church. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Make-A-Wish America, 1702 East Highland Ave. Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
