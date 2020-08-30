Ginger Dawn Boehm, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 29, 1950, in Owensboro to Bob and Doris Gillians Howe. Ginger retired from Texas Gas, worked at Sutton Elementary School in the computer lab, Settle Memorial Preschool, and was the first director of First Christian Church daycare. She was a member of First Christian Church, where she served as an Elder, youth leader and mission trip participant. She belonged to the FaHoLo Sunday school class and Primetimers group. Ginger enjoyed volunteering for the Owensboro and Sea Island, South Carolina, Habitat for Humanity Chapters, cheering for UK sports, traveling, sewing, knitting and thrift store shopping. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, going to their games and shows, and spending her winters in Fort Myers, Florida, at Holiday Condo.
Ginger was a fantastic wife, mother, Gigi, daughter, sister and friend. She was the most compassionate and caring person you would ever meet and would do anything for anyone in need. She had the biggest heart in the world and she shared it with everyone. Her faith in God and her special church, First Christian, were the center of her life.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Howe (2007); grandson, Carter Tate Divine (2003); and aunt, Juanita White (2019).
Ginger is survived by her husband of 12 years, Bill Boehm; son, Garret Carter (Stacey); daughters, Shannon Divine (Steve) and Cori Douglas (Larry Joe); father, Bob Howe (Betty Axford); six grandchildren, Megan Carter, Allison Carter, Hannah Kate Divine, Camille Divine, Broderick Divine and Zeke Douglas; brother, Jeff Howe (Judy); stepchildren, Brenda Rasco (David), Bill Boehm (Nikki) and Brad Boehm (Courtney); nine step-grandchildren; nieces, Tammy White (Dustin) and Holli Waltrip (Brad); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), P.O. Box 966, Owensboro, KY 42302 or Habitat for Humanity, 1702 Moseley Street, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Services will be streamed live at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
