Gladys Boone, 92, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. She was born July 23, 1929, to the late Leslie and Hazel Kirk Bear in Owensboro. Gladys had so much love for her family. Some of her favorite times were spent with them.
Along with her parents and step-father, Woodrow Crowe, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Boone; her children, Susan Clark and Jonell Cox; her daughter-in-law, Rebecca Boone; her grandchild, Tim Cox; her siblings, Donald Bear, Linda Taylor, Larry Crowe and Beverly (Donnie) Betz; and her nephew, Jeff Crowe.
Survivors include her son, Chuck Boone of Owensboro; son-in-law Leo Clark of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Lisa) Cox of Hawesville, Samantha (Mike) Hardcastle of Rockfield, Anitra (Nathan) Kinser of Owensboro and Sondra (John) Schartung of Owensboro; 18 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brother Buck (Joan) Crowe of Evansville, Indiana; sister-in-law Sue Crowe of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to facilities that help with rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes and/or COPD.
