LIVERMORE — Gladys King Clark 94, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro. Gladys Medoria King was born June 28, 1926, in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Herbert and Erma Putnam King and was married to Granvil Walton Clark May 26, 1945. She was a homemaker and member of Richland Baptist Church. Gladys had the sweetest, kindest soul and her greatest attribute was her generosity and nurturing nature. She loved children and taught many of them patience, love, and kindness. Her words were mirrored in her actions and her greatest achievement is the virtues she instilled in those she nurtured. Gladys loved to travel and see new places. She also had a passion for reading and learning. She finished her GED at the age of 70. She loved to go to the library and check out books and had quite a collection herself. Many will miss her, but we will continue to honor her by living out the loving-kindness she instilled into all that knew her. In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Granvil W. Clark, and by her siblings, Bessie Patterson, Jimmy King, and Preston King.
Survivors include a son, Granvil W. “Sonny” Clark, Jr. (Mary Belle) of Livermore; two grandchildren, John Paul Clark (Crystal) of Livermore and Cindy Smith (Lewis) of Utica; seven grandchildren, Seth Edmonds, McKenzie Clark, Lucas Murray, Jacob Murray, Jordan Murray, Kassidy Clark, and Kaitlyn Powers; and a great-great-granddaughter, Emelia Murray.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Richland Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. Jonathan Turner officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Gladys’ family. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Gladys’ services will be streamed live on www.mus
terfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Gladys King Clark family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Jack Burden; 650 Hicks Road; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Gladys at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented