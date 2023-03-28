Gladys Louise Knight Wedding Morris, 98, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Mar. 24, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky with her family by her side. She was of the Baptist faith, but coined the phrase she was “Baplic” as she ensured her children were raised Catholic and she attended Mass at times as well as Baptist sermons. She was born in Clay City Jan. 31, 1925, to the late Laura “Byrd” and Victor Knight.
Many have said their life was blessed to have met her. She never met a stranger, and all her friends were her best friends. She was the most giving person you could meet. Everyone she met could say they have a handmade craft, décor item, piece of jewelry, article of clothing, or a piece of homemade cake that she insisted they have. She always dressed “to the nines” every day even if she was just staying in! She was known for having a great sense of humor, a quick-witt, a remarkable memory, and being the life of the party, and she was loving and bossy at the same time. She loved music and with her first husband, Cliff, who played the steel guitar, they would dress in Hawaiian attire as their band played Hawaiian tunes; she sang and played the ukulele.
Her second family were those she met at One Park Place where she resided the last five years. She made sure she had pictures of all her friends living there on her WiFi picture frame that she watched daily and shared with everyone. She loved living there and enjoyed the afternoon and evening gathering of friends.
Gladys was preceded in death by her first husband of 45 years, Cliff Wedding, of Carpenters Lake, and her second husband of 14 years, Jim “J.V.” Morris, of Calhoun; daughters, Gayle Wedding Blumenberg, Connie Wedding Brown, and Prissie Wedding Smith; grandson, Todd Lancaster; nieces, she called her favorite, Sandy Logsdon and Marie Logsdon-James; and siblings, Pauline Brewer, Jean Embry, Fay Logsdon, Bill Knight, Harold Knight, and Cliffy Knight.
Gladys is survived by her children, Pat Wedding Winstead (Mike) of Owensboro and Herbie Wedding of Maceo; nephews, whom she called “her own”, Dan Arnold (Sharon) of Frankfort and Bob Arnold (Debbie) of Utica; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and Kay Meisenhelder, the first person she met at One Park Place, who became a loving best friend, her walking partner, and her cohort in mischief.
The family would like to thank the staff at One Park Place for her wonderful years there. Thanks to the Heartford House for making her journey to Heaven restful and peaceful.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Methodist Mountain Mission.org, P. O. Box 888, Jackson, KY 41339.
