Gladys Marie Fulkerson Peters, 87, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation. She was born in McLean County on April 12, 1933, to the late John Sylvester and Helen Corrine Sutton Fulkerson. Gladys was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. She enjoyed hanging with her posse, her lifelong friends; Marian Lee, Daisy Gibson, Onadean Dant; and the late, Pearl Thompson.
Along with her parents, Gladys is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Peters; her infant sons, John Sidney and Marshall Steven; her sons-in-law, Mark Wayne Henry and Gary Wayne Gabbard; her brothers, Charles William, Douglas, Larry Stevenson; her sisters, Norma Jean Medley, Lola Beatrice Whitesides, Anna Sue Clements, and Mary Kennedy; and her brother-in-law, Carl Medley.
Gladys is survived by her children, Debbie (Marshall) Reynolds, Faye Gabbard, David Peters, Rhonda (D.J. Head) Henry, and Donnie (Cheryl) Peters; her grandchildren, Jody Russelburg, Wesley (Haley) Russelburg, Michael (Caryn) Gabbard, Rob (Tina) Gabbard, Kyle Crumm, Seth Peters, Luke (Leanza) Henry, Austin (Brook) Henry, MacKayla Henry, Nathan Peters, Cassidy Peters, eight great-grandchildren; her sisters, Joan (J.L.) Byrne and Sherry (Sam) Holinde; her sister-in-law, Marilyn Fulkerson; her brother-in-law, Don Clements; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the St. Alphonsus Building Fund; 7925 Highway 500, Ky-56; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Peters.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Gladys Marie Fulkerson Peters and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented