Gladys Moorman Shauntee, 102, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Signature Healthcare in Hartford. She was born March 29, 1920, in Utica to the late Marvin Moorman and Christina McFarland Moorman Morrow.
Gladys accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of the Sweeney Street Baptist Church. She later became the church treasurer at Center Street Baptist Church. At the time of her death, she was a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church where she was in the senior choir and a member of the Missionary Society.
Before her health declined, she was an avid baseball fan with the Atlanta Braves being her favorite team. She enjoyed watching Family Feud and judge shows, but her all-time favorite was the Rodeo channel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 42 years, Abraham Lincoln Shauntee; her daughter, Carolyn Ann Shauntee; her sister, Larissa Moorman Lewis; her grandson, Scott Shauntee; and her great-grandson, Joshua Logan.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Alvirta (Charles) Taylor of Owensboro and Shirlene Sylvia of Las Vegas, Nevada; six grandsons, Thomas (Harriett) Harris, Steven (Charlene) Lawson, Andre (Nina) Hanley, Charles Taylor, Jr., Ray Logan, and Avery Taylor; three granddaughters, Stanya K. Taylor, Charmin (Tony) VanLeer, and Gladys (Kenisha) Walker; 21 great-grandchildren, Ella Grace Shauntee, Amber Harris, Jasmine Harris, Thomas Harris, Jr., Tyler LaMaya Harris, Tatiana Harris, Andre Hanley, Jr., Donovan Abraham Hanley, Breanna Hanley, Brianna Williams, Aaliyah Hanley, Hope Lawson, Faith Lawson, Jordan Taylor, Courtney Taylor, Bronson Taylor, Jaye McGilbert, Logan VanLeer, Tyler Brewer, Tyrell Nydegger, and Tyra Key; 13 great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Favorite Prayer:
God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the chapel at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, 1321 Rosehill Drive, Owensboro, with Rev. Larry Lewis as the eulogist.
Final tribute entrusted to Bibbs Funeral Home, 109 Court Row, Greenville, KY 42345.
Online condolences for the family may be shared by visiting bibbsfuneralhome.com.
