HAWESVILLE — Glen “Dale” Embry, 68, passed away Feb. 8, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He retired as a supervisor from Southwire Rod and Cable. Dale was a member of Central Baptist Church in Hawesville.
Survivors include: his wife, Linda Embry; his children, Jeremy Scott, Josh Scott, Mindy Howard, and April Embry; sisters Jackie Odum, Darlene Parker, Susie Blake and Sharon Embry; brothers, Mike Embry, Steve Embry, Mark Embry and John Embry.
Service: Noon CST Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City (Indiana) Chapel. Burial: Deer Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation: From 9 a.m. Tuesday until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: Deer Creek Church Cemetery Fund.
