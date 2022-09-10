BEAVER DAM — Glen E. Berryman, 85, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home. He was born in the Taylortown Community of Ohio County June 6, 1937, the son of the late James Shelby and Winnie Murrie Chinn Berryman.
Glen was a member of the Hartford Baptist Church and owned Berryman Insurance in Hartford. He graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College and attended Western Kentucky University. Glen loved hunting, fishing, homemade vanilla ice cream, and breakfast at the Liar’s Table.
He was preceded in death also by his nephew, Jamie Berryman.
Survivors include his son, Doug Berryman (Bo); daughter, Melody Berryman Lunsford; grandchildren, Jessica Overstreet, Jordan Overstreet (Hanah), Lily Berryman, Griffin Berryman, Cooper Berryman, Shelby Murrie Lunsford, Adam Lunsford, and D. Clay Lunsford; great-grandchildren Jaxon Clay Olivie’ and Ella Overstreet; brothers, Charles Austin Berryman (Rebecca) and James Chinn Berryman (Connie); and sister, Teresa Berryman Campbell.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam, with Bro. Glenn Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Ohio County Hospice or Gideons International. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
