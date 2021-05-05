SACRAMENTO — Glen Eldon Dunn, 71, of Sacramento, died at 1:16 a.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Glen was born Oct. 15, 1949, in Muhlenberg County and was the owner of Dunn Body Shop and a member of Church Street General Baptist Church in Bremen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Dunn; son Rois Matheny; and parents Cecil and Anna Dunn.
Survivors include his sons, Tony (Alexia) Dunn and Glen Ed (Jennie) Dunn; five grandchildren, Joseph Dunn, Elijah Dunn, Mackenzie Adam, Nathan Dunn and Jacob Dunn; and three sisters, Pauline Maple, Lorene Penticuff and Donna Lyle.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Church Street General Baptist Church in Bremen with the Rev. Danny Greene and the Rev. Robert Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited based upon current state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented