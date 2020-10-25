Glen L. May, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Dec. 31, 1959, to Lamar and the late Jeanie D’Abadie May. Glen worked for Boardwalk Pipeline for 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, watching Jeopardy and documentaries with his son and musicals and movies with his daughter. He loved SEC football (Roll Tide! Go Gators!) and eating good Southern food. He was a man of faith who loved life.
Glen is preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.
Glen is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pat; his children, Stephen and Shelby; his father and stepmother, Doris; his siblings, Tommy (Joy) May and Jan (Wendell) Alexander; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Glen in person at the visitation or funeral are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. May. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Glen L. May and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented