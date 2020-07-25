HARTFORD — Glen Olen Johnson, 76, of Hartford, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Morgantown Nursing & Rehab. He was born in Magan to the late Marvin and Nona Johnson. He was a retired oil field worker and a member of Longview Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Johnson of Hartford; sons, Brandon Glen Johnson of Hartford and James Russell McStoots of Narrows; daughter, Margaret Lee of Magan; brothers, Shelby Johnson of Owensboro and Marty Johnson of Whitesville; sisters, Jean Bean of Owensboro, Joy Krahwinkel, Bonnie Norris and LaVonne Helm, all of Whitesville; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Magan. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
Commented