Glenda Carol Johnson, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. She was born in Breckinridge County on May 13, 1946, to Robert and Hallie Rusher Beavin. Glenda was retired from Dal-Tile.
Along with her parents, Glenda is preceded in death by her husband, Robert William Johnson, on April 17, 1998; her son, Keith Johnson; her brothers, Joseph Kinchloe, Mitchell Beavin and Lester Beavin; and her sisters, Mattie White, Elizabeth Barrett and Thelma Russelburg.
Glenda is survived by her children, Glenn Johnson, Michael (Jayne) Johnson, Victoria (Alton) Neagle and Karen Hopper; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Ken Beavin and Jesse Beavin.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Johnson.
