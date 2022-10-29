HAWESVILLE — Glenda L. Havener, 71, of Hawesville, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City, Indiana. She was born September 15, 1951, in Hawesville to the late Glenn and Edith LaRoche House. Glenda was a member of Blackford Baptist Church and was a practical nurse. She enjoyed birds, flowers, crocheting, and all sort of puzzles. Glenda was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Pontolillio, and sister, Mary House.
Glenda is survived by her children, Mary Katherine (Mike) Johnson, Willie (Amanda) Basham, and Paula (Andy) Conkright; grandchildren, Mary Beth, Nacole, Todd, Katie, Lonnie, Samantha, Jacob, and Keeleigh; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy (John) Crawford and Ervin, Willie, and Paul House; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
