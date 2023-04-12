GREENVILLE — Glenda Lee Drea, 78, of Greenville, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at 6:55 p.m. at her residence. She was a retired BellSouth employee.
Survivors: children, Kim (Bruce) Smiley and Craig (Heather) Johnson, and brother, Roger (Kathy) Buskill.
Service: Noon Friday, April 14, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Hope Cemetery at a later date. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
