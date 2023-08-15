Glenda Pool Long, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. She was born Sept. 13, 1936, in Webster County to the late Anthony and Bessie Pool. Glenda was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Murray State College of Nursing in association with the Owensboro Daviess County Hospital. Glenda retired from ODCH in 1995 as the supervisor of the labor and delivery unit for 30 years. She also developed the first case management department. Glenda did volunteer work for Care-Net Pregnancy Center, free clinics, and church groups, as a member of the Senior Citizens Group at her church.
In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, James Long, and a sister, Marcella Wells.
She is survived by her children, Stacy Palmer (Ron) and Clyde Thorpe, Jr. (Dena); step-daughters, Frieda Miller (Larry) and Peggy Oller (Tony); grandchildren, Amber Christian (Tom), Heather Baum, and Lauren Baum; step-grandchildren, Ryan Miller, Jill Coons (Matt), Casey Miller (Tia), Nick Oller (Kelly), Ashly Kelley, and Autumn Padgett; and step-great-grandchildren, Max Miller, Finley Kate Miller, Brody Draper, Hunter Draper, Haley Ballenilla, Blake Coons, Grant Oller, Kaden Oller, Kaige Kelley, Kam Padgett, and Karcylynn Kelley.
The funeral service for Glenda will be noon Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Gilead General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
