GREENVILLE – Glenda Ruth McIntosh, 79, of Greenville, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was born on Feb. 11, 1940, the daughter of Howard Gray and Earlene Wright Gray Brock. She had been the cafeteria manager of Greenville Elementary School and had retired from Belle Meade Nursing Home as a cook. She was a member of Luzerne General Baptist Church. She loved working in her flowers, was a devoted mother and grandmother, loved to bake cakes and had made many wedding cakes, and loved to sew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Coy Leo McIntosh in 1998, and two brothers, Danny Brock and Justin Brock.
She is survived by her son Scott (Cammie) McIntosh of Greenville; her daughter, Melissa Vick of Greenville; four grandchildren, Jordan White, Rachael Vick and Kassie Vick, all of Greenville, and Presley McIntosh of Bowling Green; three great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Anson, Adelaide; one sister, Jacklin Long of Morris, Oklahoma; four brothers, Jimmy Brock of Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Carl Brock of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jerry Brock and Dion Wright, both of Henryetta, Oklahoma, and her best friend, her beloved dog, Bufford.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by the Rev. Kerry Vincent and assisted by the Rev. Shane Garrett. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens, in Powderly. Friends may call on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 5 until 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until time of the funeral on Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
