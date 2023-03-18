CENTRAL CITY — Glenda Sue McDowell, 77, of Central City, died Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023, at 4:16 p.m. at her residence. She worked as a hairdresser and a school cafeteria worker and was a member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.
Survivors: husband, Ronnie McDowell; son, Kevin (Kristie) McDowell; and siblings, Edith (Jackie) Stirsman and Robert (Sue) Tooley.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Central City, with the burial to follow.
Expressions of sympathy: Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund, c/o Roger Mitchell, 198 St. Rt. 604, Central City, KY 42330.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
